SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are looking for a missing man from South Bend.

Karl Gartner was last seen Oct. 30 at his home on the east side.

The 43-year-old may be in his gray 2003 Ford Taurus in the Elkhart area.

He is 5′11″ with brown eyes and brown hair.

Police say may be in danger.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call police.

