Rizzo earns fourth gold glove, Baez, Robert both win first gold glove

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado has won his eighth consecutive Gold Glove and right fielder Mookie Betts snared his fifth in a row, his first with the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers after four with Boston. Kansas City Royals left fielder Alex Gordon also won his eighth Gold Glove, and fourth straight, in his final major league season. Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo earned the honor for the third straight year in the pandemic-shortened season and fourth time overall. He was joined for the first time by Cubs shortstop Javier Báez. Chicago White Sox rookie center fielder Luis Robert also won his first gold glove. He’s the first White Sox rookie to ever accomplish this feat.