Rep. Fred Upton claims victory in Michigan’s Sixth District Congressional Race

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 2:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - Representative Fred Upton is declaring victory in Michigan’s Sixth District Congressional Race.

Upton, who has held his seat in Congress since 1987, spent Election Night in his hometown in St. Joseph.

He is presumed to defeat Democratic Candidate Jon Hoadley but despite Upton’s path to representing Michigan’s Sixth District for an 18th straight term, Upton says it’s time for Democrats and Republicans to work together regardless of who is elected as their leader.

“We are going to have a close election, closely divided House, Senate, who knows what happens in the White House right now. We have to work together. One of the things I share as a vice president of the Problem Solvers Caucus bi-partisan, I’ve already talked to a number of colleagues who are in my caucus, four of them in Michigan. We are going to expand the group next year. We are going to be the ones that got elbows, we are going to be out, and we are going to say we have to govern. This partisan crap has to end. We have to work together on all these different issues, particularly on COVID," Upton says.

Upton says his first three things he looks to do in his next term is work with both parties on a COVID relief package, improving COVID testing, and help move towards an FDA-approved coronavirus vaccine.

