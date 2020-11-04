Penn High School runner shows remarkable act of sportsmanship

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - An amazing act of sportsmanship by a Michiana teen has gone viral.

In Saturday’s IHSSA Cross Country State Finals, Penn High School runner Ben Boardley sacrificed his own race to help a stranger.

While Boardley’s eyes were locked in on the race, something unexpected happened. A fellow runner stumbled to the ground.

Boardley quickly jumped into action, stopping to help lift the runner up from the ground.

His actions could have cost him the race-- IHSSA guidelines say a runner could be disqualified for assisting another. However, an official ruled no violation occurred.

The moment has gone viral, raking up thousands of shares online for the touching moment.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.