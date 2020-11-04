Man dies in rollover crash in Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after a man died last night in single vehicle rollover crash.

It happened just after 8:50 in the area of State Road 114, and 450 West.

Police say the vehicle went off 114 and rolled over several times before coming to rest in a field.

The driver, identified as 56-year-old Gary Bowers, was flown to the hospital but later died.

At this time, police believe alcohol and speed contributed to the crash.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.