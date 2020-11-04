Advertisement

Man dies in rollover crash in Fulton County

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after a man died last night in single vehicle rollover crash.

It happened just after 8:50 in the area of State Road 114, and 450 West.

Police say the vehicle went off 114 and rolled over several times before coming to rest in a field.

The driver, identified as 56-year-old Gary Bowers, was flown to the hospital but later died.

At this time, police believe alcohol and speed contributed to the crash.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Witness testimony delivered in day 2 of Corbett murder trial

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Jack Springgate
Former Goshen Police officer Steven Priem and forensic pathologist Nathan Prahlow took the stand.

Indiana

Governor Holcomb addresses rumors floating around the state regarding COVID-19

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Today Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is working to debunk rumors making their way across the state.

News

Saint Mary’s College offers elective on civil discourse

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Mark Peterson
There’s at least one place in the United States where you can still find civil discourse.

News

South Bend police looking for missing man

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Karl Gartner was last seen Oct. 30 at his home on the east side.

Latest News

News

South Bend police looking for missing man

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Karl Gartner was last seen Oct. 30 at his home on the east side.

Michigan

Trump campaign suing in Michigan to halt count

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s campaign says it has filed a lawsuit trying to halt the vote count in battleground Michigan.

Indiana

Virus cases lead to mistrial in case of slain Indiana girl

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The murder trial of a northern Indiana woman accused of killing her stepdaughter ended in a mistrial after at least four people involved in the proceedings came down with COVID-19.

News

Trump campaign requesting recount in Wisconsin

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In the race to the 270 electoral votes needed to win, Biden has 238 while Trump has 213.

Coronavirus

Indiana’s new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations at new highs

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
State health officials say Indiana’s newly reported COVID-19 cases have risen to their highest single-day level of the pandemic as the number of coronavirus patients being treated at Indiana hospitals also climbed to a new high.

News

South Bend police looking for missing man

Updated: 5 hours ago
South Bend police looking for missing man