Lions place QB Matthew Stafford on COVID list

DETROIT (AP) - Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, which was created for players who test positive for the coronavirus or who have been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

The Lions put linebacker Jarrad Davis on the list the previous day.

Before the Lions announced Stafford’s status on Wednesday after practice, coach Matt Patricia said there was no need to shut down the team’s training facility.

Some NFL teams have closed their training centers after players and or staff members tested positive for COVID-19.