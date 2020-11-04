Jafar Armstrong changes position from running back to wide receiver

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame wide receiving corps is slim pickings at this point.

Kevin Austin is out for the season after re-fracturing his foot and Braden Lenzy is out two-to-four weeks with a hamstring injury.

But now, Brian Kelly has an extra man in the rotation. He’s moved Jafar Armstrong from running back to wide receiver.

This move was actually in the works for quite some time.

Armstrong was warming up with the wide receivers before the Georgia Tech game last Saturday.

Armstrong was originally recruited to Notre Dame to play wide receiver, and Kelly believes his versatile weapon will be able to make a difference for him as he goes back to his old position.

“We felt like with where we are in the program at this point, the three backs we have at this point are pretty constant and consistent and we’re comfortable there," Kelly said. "We think that [Armstrong] can be much more of an impact for us at the wide receiver position and he will continue to work there and eventually, when he gets a little more time there, he’s going to impact us and help us win football games.”

Kelly did not specifically say how or if Armstrong would be used as a wide receiver against Clemson.

Armstrong has not recorded a stat for the Irish since the Pitt game two weeks ago.

Armstrong and the Fighting Irish will take the field against No. 1 Clemson on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 PM. Be sure to tune into WNDU at 6 PM as 16 News Now gets you ready for the highly anticipated match up on Countdown to Kickoff.

