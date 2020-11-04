Advertisement

Indiana reports 25 more coronavirus deaths, 3,756 new cases

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 8.7%.
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 8.7%.(IN.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 3,756 more coronavirus cases and 25 more deaths on Wednesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 8.7%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 4,224 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Wednesday, and there have been at least 191,764 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Tuesday: 50 more coronavirus deaths and 2,951 more cases were reported.

Monday: 26 more coronavirus deaths and 3,080 more cases were reported.

Saturday: 46 more coronavirus deaths and 3,505 more cases were reported.

Friday: 26 more coronavirus deaths and 3,205 more cases were reported.

Thursday: 33 more coronavirus deaths and 3,649 more cases were reported.

Wednesday: 33 more coronavirus deaths and 2,587 more cases were reported.

Tuesday: 51 more coronavirus deaths and 2,062 more cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 11,137 (+221) cases and 192 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 10,968 (+234) cases and 156 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 2,779 (+37) cases and 68 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 2,555 (+60) cases and 30 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 1,777 (+55) cases and 31 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 930 (+16) cases and 17 (+1) deaths.

Starke County has had 574 (+16) cases and 11 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 463 (+11) cases and 12 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 219 (+7) cases and 6 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

