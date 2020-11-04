Advertisement

Governor Holcomb addresses rumors floating around the state regarding COVID-19

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Ind. (WNDU) - Today Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is working to debunk rumors making their way across the state.

The governor says officials are not shutting the state down, and right now, there’s no plan to regress in our Back on Track Plan.

He’s also debunking the rumor that schools are going back to 100-percent virtual learning, saying it’s simply not true.

“I would ask folks to keep in mind in the future that wherever those sources are to discount them because they are simply misleading people. And the unfortunate thing is that it’s effecting people’s lives and the decisions they make. And so not helpful, counterproductive and we will address those as they come forward as we see those things making their way into the public conversations,” said Holcomb.

Cases continue to rise here in Indiana, as well as hospitalization rates.

Health officials are monitoring the numbers every day and continue to address surges.

