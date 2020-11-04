Deadly overnight crash in Benton Township

(WNDU) - Police are investigating a deadly crash overnight in Benton Township.

It happened just before 1:25 at the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Highland Avenue.

Police say a Ford Explorer traveling west on Highland was hit by an Audi traveling north on MLK.

The driver and the passenger of the Ford Explorer, along with a passenger in the Audi, were taken to the hospital.

The driver was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, witnesses say several people in the Audi ran away prior to police arriving, and they have not been found.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call police.

