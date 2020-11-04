Congresswoman Jackie Walorski comments on win, presidential race

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Incumbent Congresswoman Jackie Walorski claimed victory in District 2 Tuesday night over democratic challenger Pat Hackett.

She joined 16 Morning News Now to talk about her next steps, and the presidential race.

“This whole system has to play out, you know, we’re going to know when we know," Walorski said, referring to the presidential race. "But for us and for me, for this district, I’m hitting the ground running. I mean, today is just the continuation of what we’ve been doing, you know, in the time that I’ve been in Congress.”

