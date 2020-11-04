Advertisement

Congresswoman Jackie Walorski comments on win, presidential race

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Incumbent Congresswoman Jackie Walorski claimed victory in District 2 Tuesday night over democratic challenger Pat Hackett.

She joined 16 Morning News Now to talk about her next steps, and the presidential race.

“This whole system has to play out, you know, we’re going to know when we know," Walorski said, referring to the presidential race. "But for us and for me, for this district, I’m hitting the ground running. I mean, today is just the continuation of what we’ve been doing, you know, in the time that I’ve been in Congress.”

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Indiana reports 25 more coronavirus deaths, 3,756 new cases

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 8.7%.

News

IU South Bend political analyst discusses 2020 election

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Political analyst Dr. Elizabeth Bennion of IU South Bend visited us on 16 News Now to explain the process.

News

Steady pattern of sunshine and 60s

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Pleasant weather with a strong breeze and abundant sunshine.

News

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman First Alert Weather 11-4-2020

Updated: 6 hours ago

Latest News

News

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 11-4-2020 Hiccups

Updated: 6 hours ago
Kimberly has hiccups

Michigan

Rep. Fred Upton claims victory in Michigan’s Sixth District Congressional Race

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
He is presumed to defeat Democratic Candidate Jon Hoadley but despite Upton’s path to representing Michigan’s Sixth District for an 18th straight term, Upton says it’s time for Democrats and Republicans to work together regardless of who is elected as their leader.

Indiana

Trump wins Indiana as it stays in GOP presidential column

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Indiana has gone for President Donald Trump again as the state remained in the Republican presidential column.

Politics

Holcomb wins reelection as Indiana governor

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican Eric Holcomb has won reelection as Indiana governor, fending off challengers who criticized his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Congresswoman Jackie Walorski looking for her fifth term in Congress

Updated: 18 hours ago
Congresswoman Jackie Walorski looking for her fifth term in Congress

News

St. Joseph County election results may take until Friday

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
St. Joseph County residents may have to wait several days to get election results.