Berrien County checking for errors in tied Fifth District Commission race

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials says it may be weeks before a winner is announced in Berrien County’s race for 5th District County Commissioner.

Both candidates, Republican Bruce Gorenflo and Democrat Rayonte Bell, are currently tied with each receiving 3,934 votes.

Officials say the race could end up in a recount but before that could happen, officials say they must review election results to check for any errors to ensure voting totals are accurate.

If the race is still tied once the clerk’s office has reassessed all the ballots, Michigan law states the race will be decided with a lot drawing.

The candidate who loses the drawing can ask for a recount if he so chooses, but as Bell tells 16 News Now Wednesday, the fact this race has found it’s way to a tie is evidence why voting is so important.

“This instance right here, this particular situation, it just testifies to the fact that every vote counts. One of my advisors to the campaign, he’s like “Yeah, I feel like you could have knocked on one more door and gotten that vote” but here we are. Hopefully the chips fall in our favor," Bell says.

The Berrien County Clerk’s Office has 14 days to certify the election. However, there is no timetable yet on how long it will take before voters know who will become Berrien County’s next 5th District County Commissioner.

