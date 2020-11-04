An AMAZING stretch of weather...

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - ABOUT AS AMAZING AS IT GETS!!! Especially during the month of November around here. Sunshine dominated today, sending the mercury soaring above 70. In fact, we almost got to a record, hitting 74, with the record being 75 back in 2015. A few clouds come in tonight and at times on Thursday, keeping the temperature down a bit in the afternoon. Then the warm up resumes Friday through Monday with temperatures back into the 70s with lots of sunshine. After that, we’ll get back to reality...showers come in as much chillier air arrives...

Tonight: Gorgeous this evening, otherwise partly cloudy overnight. Low: 51, Wind: S 7-14

Thursday: A mix of clouds and sunshine and still warm. High: 68, Wind: SW 7-14

Thursday night: Mostly clear. Low: 48

Friday: Tons of sunshine and warm again. High: 70

