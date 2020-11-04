Advertisement

An AMAZING stretch of weather...

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - ABOUT AS AMAZING AS IT GETS!!! Especially during the month of November around here. Sunshine dominated today, sending the mercury soaring above 70. In fact, we almost got to a record, hitting 74, with the record being 75 back in 2015. A few clouds come in tonight and at times on Thursday, keeping the temperature down a bit in the afternoon. Then the warm up resumes Friday through Monday with temperatures back into the 70s with lots of sunshine. After that, we’ll get back to reality...showers come in as much chillier air arrives...

Tonight: Gorgeous this evening, otherwise partly cloudy overnight. Low: 51, Wind: S 7-14

Thursday: A mix of clouds and sunshine and still warm. High: 68, Wind: SW 7-14

Thursday night: Mostly clear. Low: 48

Friday: Tons of sunshine and warm again. High: 70

By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Pleasant weather with a strong breeze and abundant sunshine.

Kimberly has hiccups

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
MORE OF THE SAME... Can you believe it? Not only did we get an unbelievably nice election day today, but we're going to get a bunch more nice days before things start to go back the other way. So, let's enjoy all the sunshine and warm afternoons that are coming our way the rest of the week and through the weekend. It will still be warm on Monday, but we'll have a chance for a shower. A better chance for showers Tuesday and Wednesday as much chillier air begins to return. We'll be back to reality by the middle of next week...

By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Dry and sunny with highs above average for early November

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
FANTASTIC FALL FORECAST!! It just doesn't get much better than this here in Michiana during the month of November. We've had a slightly chillier than normal fall so far, but the warmth this week will make up for that. And along with the warmth, we'll be seeing sunny day after sunny day. By late this week and through the weekend, we'll be seeing temperatures reaching to around 70 degrees each afternoon to go along with that sunshine. Next week, we'll begin to cool down again with some chances for rain. But until then, enjoy this fabulous fall weather...

By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Temperatures in the 20s as we wake up with a wind chill dropping briefly into the teens.