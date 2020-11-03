Advertisement

Wisconsin-Purdue game off amid Badgers’ coronavirus outbreak

No. 10 Wisconsin has canceled Saturday’s football game with Purdue as COVID-19 cases within the team continue to rise
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
No. 10 Wisconsin has canceled Saturday’s football game with Purdue as COVID-19 cases within the team continue to rise. School officials announced Tuesday that three more players and two additional staffers have tested positive since Saturday. That brings the program’s total number of active cases to 27. The total includes 15 players and 12 staffers. This marks the second straight week that Wisconsin has canceled a football game due to the virus outbreak. The Badgers had been scheduled to visit Nebraska on Oct. 31. Neither game will be rescheduled.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

