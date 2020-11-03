Advertisement

St. Joseph County debuts vote centers on a busy Election Day

By Maria Catanzarite
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Those who didn’t wait in long, cold early voting lines encountered mild weather and more voting locations on Election Day. Saint Joseph County debuted more than 40 vote centers in fall 2020, where any registered voter could vote at any designated center.

At Clay International Academy, South Bend resident Blaine Griffin experienced no wait Tuesday afternoon, making a return trip after encountering a 6 a.m. line that approached Cleveland Road.

“I pulled in [this afternoon], right up front and walked in, and within 10 minutes, 12 minutes, I’m walking out the door!” he said.

Erica Sholty, of South Bend, also voted after lunch time at Clay International.

“I have some fellow coworkers that got up early this morning and were in line prior to coming into work, so I just got lucky that I found out there’s other options, so I could get my vote in,” she said.

Clay International precinct sheriff Matthew Henderson was pleased, overall, with the flow of Election Day operations.

“Initially, because we’re all volunteers, it’s just making sure we’re all familiar and comfortable with how the voting system works as well as addressing any issues voters might have with, say, electronic ballots that are being used this year, whether or not they’re still registered – just small little hiccups,” he reported.

The Marquette Montessori precinct sheriffs Lisa Plencner and Richard Pierce also noticed few issues aside from voters being somewhat confused about the new vote center plan.

“Everybody’s been friendly, excited, happy to be out on Election Day,” said Plencner.

South Bend voters Ty Miles and Steffanie Riffle brought along their young daughter, Aubri, for their voting trip to Marquette.

“She’s gotta vote one day, too!” said Miles.

As of 5 p.m., St. Joseph County Clerk Rita Glenn told 16 News Now at least 55,000 people have voted on Election Day.

Workers will resume counting absentee ballots at 8 a.m. Tuesday at the County-City Building.

