St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners to see new blood after election

By Mark Peterson
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Today’s election will bring new blood to the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners.

Incumbent second District Commissioner Dave Thomas was defeated in the May Democratic primary.

That leaves two candidates who long served side by side on the South Bend City Council to go head to head in the commissioners race.

This isn’t Derek Dieter’s first political campaign. He served 12 years on the South Bend Common Council, but it’s his first as a Republican and his first during a pandemic—although he says he ran an old school door to door campaign, entirely without a face mask.

“It hasn’t affected me one iota. I’ve gone out every single day and my team we’ve gone out, there hasn’t been one person, and if they would ask to put on a mask from us we would. Nobody’s asked us that," Dieter said.

On the Democratic ticket, there’s the bow tie guy.

“Hey it’s a bow tie tying it all together. Beautiful day in the neighborhood, hope the voters be mine today,” said Second District Democratic Commissioner candidate Oliver Davis.

If elected, Davis would be the first African American to ever serve as a St. Joseph County Commissioner.

Davis says he has altered his campaign tactics in light of the virus.

For instance, he has relied less on yard signs and more on mailers.

“I have nephews. I have relatives right now who have COVID,” Davis said. “And it’s very important because of the fact -that part of the county which of course helps run the health department.”

Dieter last ran but lost a Democratic Primary race for South Bend City Clerk.

Davis last ran unsuccessfully in the South Bend Mayoral Primary last year.

