St. Joe County candidates talk about campaigns, why they ran

By Monica Murphy
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There were many races this year in St. Joseph County.

Patricia Jordan (R) and incumbent Mike McGann (D) vied for the St. Joseph County Coroner spot.

McGann, who has served as the coroner for over four years, said Tuesday afternoon that he was confident he would be the winner.

“I think people in St Joe County are going to make the right decision and put someone back in office who has already proven for four years that they are the best candidate for the job," McGann said.

Jordan also felt confident: “I am feeling very confident. I trust that the citizens of St. Joseph County understand the difference in qualifications between myself and the current coroner...I decided to run for coroner because I am passionate that the end-of-life events are handled with compassion and professionalism.”

Six people ran for a South Bend Community School Corporation at-large seat.

There were two positions to fill.

“We wanted to make sure that we were running a campaign that was positive and that focused on the issues...I ran because I believe it is essential to provide students, teachers, staff and community stakeholders with a voice and I intend to continue that empowerment if elected," said candidate Rudy Monterrosa.

Dale DeVon (R), who has been a state representative since 2012, shared what his experience was like campaigning this time around.

“Very competitive. Started right after the primary in the first of June and we have been knocking on doors seven days a week,” DeVon said.

Deb Fleming (R) and Hodge Patel (D) were racing for the St. Joseph County Commissioner District 3 spot.

Hodge told 16 News Now on Tuesday afternoon that he felt confident he would win and had campaigned for over a year.

All of the candidates said they just want to help make a difference.

“My biggest passion is working with at-risk kids. I am the acting chaplain down at the Juvenile Justice Center, and I will continue to find ways to help these kids succeed in life,” DeVon said.

“The coroners office has always been here for the people of St. Joe County, for the families at the most difficult guaranteed times of their life," McGann said.

“There was a school teacher who looked out for me and saw something in me and that’s why I am who I am today, and I’d like to offer those opportunities to our students," Monterrosa said.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

