South Bend Schools announces winter sports guidelines, protocols

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Community School Corporation just released the new protocols for their winter sports season.

From the South Bend Community School Corporation:

After receiving approval from the county’s Deputy Health Officer Dr. Mark Fox, South Bend Community School Corporation has released the new protocols for their winter athletics season.

“The health and safety guidelines we’ve developed allow our student athletes, coaches, and spectators as safe an experience as possible, given the challenges posed by the pandemic,” said Director of Athletics and School Learning, Howard T. Edwards. “We’re grateful for the caution and care being exercised by the community as we look ahead to the winter athletics season.”

Winter athletics include basketball, swimming, and wrestling.

● All current athletics safety protocols will require:

-Mask wearing

-Social distancing to the greatest extent possible

-Multiple hand sanitizer stations provided at all events

-Maximum indoor capacity of 300 attendees for high school

-Maximum indoor capacity of 150 attendees for middle school

(These totals include athletes, cheerleaders, pep band, and essential personnel)

● Basketball:

-Tickets will be pre-sold to two family members (children may be permitted with adult) per home school and visiting student competitors

-Cheerleaders and pep band (25 maximum) are permitted to participate during home games only

● Swimming:

-No spectators permitted. Athletes only due to capacity and spacing limitations

● Wrestling:

-Tickets are pre-sold to parents/ guardians only (2 total) each for participating student-athlete

