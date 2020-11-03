Second Chance: 3 month old kitten available for adoption at Humane Society of St. Joseph County

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Find the newest member of your family at the Humane Society of St. Joseph County.

Niko is about 3 months old and loves to play! He’s super social, loves hanging out with other kittens, and loves to be held. Niko won’t shy away from your love; He loves being cuddled.

Contact the Humane Society of St. Joseph County to find out more about Niko and all of the other pets available for adoption. The office is currently closed to the public due to the pandemic, so call ahead for viewing. Hours by appointment only.

Phone: 574-255-4726 Ext 0

2506 Grape Road Mishawaka, IN 46545

humanesocietystjc.org

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.