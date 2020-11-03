Advertisement

Second Chance: 3 month old kitten available for adoption at Humane Society of St. Joseph County

Niko is looing for his Fur-ever home
Adopt Niko at the Humane Society of St. Joseph County. Call ahead for an appointment.
Adopt Niko at the Humane Society of St. Joseph County. Call ahead for an appointment.(Humane Society of St. Joseph County)
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 7:13 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Find the newest member of your family at the Humane Society of St. Joseph County.

Niko is about 3 months old and loves to play! He’s super social, loves hanging out with other kittens, and loves to be held. Niko won’t shy away from your love; He loves being cuddled.

Contact the Humane Society of St. Joseph County to find out more about Niko and all of the other pets available for adoption. The office is currently closed to the public due to the pandemic, so call ahead for viewing. Hours by appointment only.

Phone: 574-255-4726 Ext 0

2506 Grape Road Mishawaka, IN 46545

humanesocietystjc.org

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mother, two children killed in Benton Harbor house fire identified

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
We continue to follow Sunday’s fatal house fire in Benton Harbor that killed a mother and her two children.

News

Penn High School sees COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Several students and two teachers from Penn High School are in quarantine due to a couple of positive cases.

News

Full St. Joseph County election results likely to be delayed

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
The St. Joseph County Election Board says the record number of early voters has created more work for them.

News

Trial starts for man charged in murder of Goshen College professor

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson
Winston Corbett is charged with the 2011 murder of Goshen College professor James Miller.

Latest News

Forecast

Amazing November week of weather

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
FANTASTIC FALL FORECAST!! It just doesn't get much better than this here in Michiana during the month of November. We've had a slightly chillier than normal fall so far, but the warmth this week will make up for that. And along with the warmth, we'll be seeing sunny day after sunny day. By late this week and through the weekend, we'll be seeing temperatures reaching to around 70 degrees each afternoon to go along with that sunshine. Next week, we'll begin to cool down again with some chances for rain. But until then, enjoy this fabulous fall weather...

News

Grace College student found dead could have had COVID-19

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Zach Horner
We’re learning more about what may have caused the death of a 20-year-old Grace College student last week.

News

Decision 2020: What you need to know on Election Day

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Tuesday, Nov. 3, is Election Day, and 16 News Now will bring you complete Decision 2020 coverage on air and online.

News

WNDU Weather

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from the mayor’s office.

Indiana

Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts receives grant

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
It will help cover the cost of staff and major operational expenses vital to reopening and producing shows and programs.