Running back Kyren Williams works on not fumbling the football leading up to the Clemson game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams has been a nice surprise for Notre Dame this season.

He currently ranks 12th in the country in rushing yards and is averaging 5.7 yards per carry.

However, there is something he wants to work on, and that’s holding on to the football.

Through the first six games this season, Williams has fumbled the ball three times. Two of those fumbles were recovered by the opposing teams including the 93-yard fumble return for a touchdown against Georgia Tech.

Williams says the fumbles don’t faze him, and he’s working on holding on to the football.

“You can’t get down on yourself," Williams said. "If you get down, you are going to keep making mistakes. I just know that I’ve got to shake it off, brush it off and come back stronger. This week with Clemson, I am working all week to make sure that doesn’t happen again. I’m doing my part. I’m doing my thing to make sure that doesn’t happen again so I am not really worried about that.”

Williams will still have his hands full with the Clemson defense Saturday night. The Tigers defense has forced six fumbles this season.

The Top 5 match up between No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 1 Clemson is set for Saturday night at 7:30 PM on NBC. Be sure to tune in at 6 PM as 16 News Now gets you ready for the game on Countdown to Kickoff.

