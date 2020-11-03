Advertisement

Rep. Fred Upton looking to retain seat in Michigan’s 6th Congressional District

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - The city of St. Joseph is the hometown of Representative Fred Upton who has held a seat in Congress in Michigan’s 6th District since 1987.

However is opponent, democratic candidate Jon Hoadley, who’s originally from South Dakota but stays in Kalamazoo, says he strongly believes that may change tonight. Both candidates predicting a tight race until the finish.

“We think we are in a good position now. Our polling has been good. Had a really good reception the last couple of months. People want to get things done and knowing I’m a no-partisan problem solver, that cuts through a lot of the junk that’s out there and really getting a lot of supporters in our team," Upton told 16 News Now Tuesday afternoon.

For Hoadley, he says he believes his campaign has done the ground work to be the first to unseat Upton since he was elected 34 years ago.

“I think this is going to come down to votes. Everybody needs to go vote and make sure that your vote will be counted. I think we are going to have folks counting into tomorrow. Let’s make sure everybody has their voices heard at the ballot box, cast your vote before 8 o’clock tonight," Hoadley says.

Voters have until 8 p.m. to cast their ballots in Michigan. Hoadley says he will be spending Election Night at his home in Kalamazoo, while Upton says he will be spending his night in his hometown in St. Joseph with his family.

