Races in Elkhart County are heating up

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re keeping an eye on the four big races unfolding in Elkhart County: Commissioner, Treasurer, Coroner and City-At-Large.

With so many races unfolding, your vote is important.

Facing off for County Commissioner is Republican Brad Rogers and Democrat Donald Brown.

“If elected, I want to help farmers and get property taxes lowered,” Brown said. “I want everyone in this county to have a voice.”

“We need to look at the big picture,” said Rogers. “Looking at the proper role of government is key.”

In the race for Treasurer is Republican Incumbent Tina Bontrager and Democrat Dana Conard Hunt.

Running for Corner is Republican Incumbent James P. Elliott and Democrat Idris Busarl.

The most crowded field of candidates is in the race for Council-At-Large. Candidates include Adam Bujalski (R), Oxana Webiansky (D), Thomas W. Stump (R), Tina M. Wenger (R), Susie Meeks-Wade (D) and Paul Steury (D).

