Penn High School sees COVID-19 outbreak

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Several students and two teachers from Penn High School are in quarantine due to a couple of positive cases.

In a statement, four students and two teachers tested positive for COVID-19.

The first teacher became symptomatic on Thursday, Oct. 29, and tested positive the next day.

The second teacher became symptomatic on Friday, Oct. 30, and tested positive on Sunday.

Both teachers had two close contacts.

Meanwhile, the first student to test positive for the coronavirus began having symptoms on Saturday, Oct. 24.

The student was tested on Oct. 27 and got their results Sunday.

The first student is part of the Penn High School volleyball team, who are now under quarantine.

Three other students began having symptoms of the virus and were tested from Oct. 26-30.

Read the full statement sent to parents below:

Dear Penn Parents,

Today (Monday, November 2), I am writing to provide information regarding six new positive cases of COVID-19 at Penn High School. The cases involve two teachers and four students. The cases are not related.

Per Indiana State Department of Health guidance, we conducted contact tracing for each identified student and staff member.

The first teacher became symptomatic on Thursday, October 29 in the afternoon and was tested and found to be positive on Friday, October 30. The staff member was last at school on Thursday, October 29. There are two close contacts associated with this case.

The second teacher became symptomatic on Friday, October 30 in the evening and was tested and found to be positive on Sunday, November 1. The staff member was last at school on Friday, October 30. There are two close contacts associated with this case.

The first student began having symptoms on Saturday, October 24, and has not been at school since Wednesday, October 21. The student was tested on Tuesday, October 27, and received positive results on Sunday, November 1. The student is in 11th grade, and is a car rider. This student is a member of the volleyball team. The majority of the volleyball student-athletes are virtual students. The entire team is currently under quarantine. Additionally, their season is complete.

The second student began having symptoms on Saturday, October 24, and has not been at school since Wednesday, October 21. The student was tested on Monday, October 26, and received positive results on Sunday, November 1. The student is a Freshman and rides Bus #57. There are zero close contacts associated with this case.

The third student began having symptoms on Thursday, October 29, and has not been at school since Wednesday, October 21. The student was tested on Thursday, October 29, and received positive results on Sunday, November 1. The student is a Junior and rides Bus #21. There are zero close contacts associated with this case.

The fourth student began having symptoms on Wednesday, October 28, and has not been at school since Thursday, October 22. The student was tested on Friday, October 30, and received positive results on Monday, November 2. The student is in 12th grade and rides Bus #134. There are zero close contacts associated with this case.

Close contacts are defined as being with the positive case for more than 15 minutes and within 6 ft. Any students or staff members who were identified as close contacts with these cases have already been notified. Close contacts must quarantine for 14 days. This follows St. Joseph County Health Department guidelines.

Following CDC and Indiana State Dept. of Health Guidelines, positive cases must isolate at home for at least 10 days since the first symptoms began. They cannot return to school and/or work unless they are fever free without the use of fever-reducing medications for 24 hours AND their symptoms have improved. ISDH & CDC guidelines have changed and repeat testing is NOT recommended for making decisions about when people can return to work or school. If the person remains symptom free, they will be allowed to return to school when they meet the above criteria.

Please continue to monitor your child’s health every day using this ISDH screening tool. If they experience any of the following symptoms: fever or chills, sore throat, uncontrollable or new cough or shortness of breath or difficulty breathing (especially new onset), diarrhea, nausea, vomiting or abdominal pain, headache (especially new onset of severe headache with fever, or new loss of taste or smell), please do not send your child to school if they have these symptoms.

Please do not send your student(s) to school if they have had close contact with a known positive case, including in your own household, or awaiting test results. When you have a positive case (tested or clinical) in your household, the positive case should self-isolate away from the rest of the family members and the family should remain in quarantine. If a family member/close contact (or anyone in the house) cannot isolate away from the positive person, the family member(s) quarantine period will begin the day of exposure and continue 14 days after the positive person quarantine ends.

For more information on COVID-19 safety mitigation protocols, please visit https://www.phmschools.org/returntolearn.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.