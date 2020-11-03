Pat Hackett challenges Rep. Walorski in 2nd District Congressional race

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We turn to the Democratic candidate challenging Congresswoman Walorski, and that is Pat Hackett.

16 News Now spoke with Hackett Tuesday to see how she is feeling on the big day.

Pat Hackett and her campaign will host their watch party both in-person and virtually Tuesday evening at Howard Park.

Hackett is challenging Walorski in Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District, and if she wins, she would become Indiana’s first openly LGBTQ+ Congresswoman.

Hackett says she feels inclined to run for office in order to represent all of the people in the 2nd District, claiming that Walorski represents outside financial interests.

“I am excited. I am very proud of the people in this district. They are stepping up. They are voting. They are exercising their right and their duty. And this is exactly how we reclaim our voice and values in Washington," Hackett said.

The watch party at Howard Park will last from 7 to 11 p.m., and 16 News Now will make sure to continue bringing you the latest details on this race for Congress.

