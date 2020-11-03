Advertisement

Pat Hackett challenges Rep. Walorski in 2nd District Congressional race

By Carly Miller
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We turn to the Democratic candidate challenging Congresswoman Walorski, and that is Pat Hackett.

16 News Now spoke with Hackett Tuesday to see how she is feeling on the big day.

Pat Hackett and her campaign will host their watch party both in-person and virtually Tuesday evening at Howard Park.

Hackett is challenging Walorski in Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District, and if she wins, she would become Indiana’s first openly LGBTQ+ Congresswoman.

Hackett says she feels inclined to run for office in order to represent all of the people in the 2nd District, claiming that Walorski represents outside financial interests.

“I am excited. I am very proud of the people in this district. They are stepping up. They are voting. They are exercising their right and their duty. And this is exactly how we reclaim our voice and values in Washington," Hackett said.

The watch party at Howard Park will last from 7 to 11 p.m., and 16 News Now will make sure to continue bringing you the latest details on this race for Congress.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

St. Joe County candidates talk about campaigns, why they ran

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Monica Murphy
St. Joe County candidates talk about campaigns, why they ran

Forecast

Gorgeous November weather...

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
MORE OF THE SAME... Can you believe it? Not only did we get an unbelievably nice election day today, but we're going to get a bunch more nice days before things start to go back the other way. So, let's enjoy all the sunshine and warm afternoons that are coming our way the rest of the week and through the weekend. It will still be warm on Monday, but we'll have a chance for a shower. A better chance for showers Tuesday and Wednesday as much chillier air begins to return. We'll be back to reality by the middle of next week...

News

WNDU Weather

Updated: 37 minutes ago

News

St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners to see new blood after election

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Mark Peterson
Incumbent second District Commissioner Dave Thomas was defeated in the May Democratic primary.

Latest News

Crime

Opening statements in murder trial for man accused of killing Goshen College professor in 2011

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Jack Springgate
Prosecutors say investigators eventually charged Corbett after matching blood samples found at the scene to DNA they collected from the defendant.

News

Congresswoman Jackie Walorski looking for her fifth term in Congress

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Zach Horner
We’re continuing to watch Indiana's 2nd District Congressional Race.

News

Races in Elkhart County are heating up

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
We’re keeping an eye on the four big races unfolding in Elkhart County: Commissioner, Treasurer, Coroner and City-At-Large.

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: Boosting the benefits of breastfeeding

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
New research shows exercise before your baby is born can make a surprising difference.

News

FBI investigates robocalls warning voters to ‘stay home’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Voters across the U.S. received anonymous robocalls in the lead up to Election Day urging them to “stay safe and stay home” - an ominous warning that election officials say could be an effort to scare voters.

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 3,106 more coronavirus cases, 43* deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Michigan health officials reported 3,106 more coronavirus cases and 43* more deaths on Tuesday.