Mother, two children killed in Benton Harbor house fire identified

By Carly Miller
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 12:11 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - We continue to follow Sunday’s fatal house fire in Benton Harbor that killed a mother and her two children.

16 News Now was at the scene Monday to learn more from officials and neighbors about the tragic incident.

“It’s so heartbreaking," family friend Joyce Ward said.

“It’s literally the only thing that I’ve been able to think of for the last twenty-four hours," next-door neighbor Julius Reese said.

Words describing the fatal fire on Bellview Street in Benton Harbor Sunday morning that killed 30-year-old Amanda Hackney, 15-year-old Markese Dortch and 12-year-old Sha’tari Razor.

They are survived by 38-year-old husband and stepfather Mark Hackney.

“I woke up to him screaming that he needed help. I came around the corner, and I saw that the house was up in flames," Reese said.

A fire so intense that officials say when they first arrived, they were unable to get to the victims upstairs, and it wasn’t long until the second floor collapsed.

“Personally, it hit home. I have children about the same age as the deceased, so it hit home for me. But everyone handles it differently," Benton Harbor Fire Services Deputy Director Michael Phelps said.

“Even though he’s not the biological parent of the lost children, I’m sure that he gave them all the love that he could give them," Ward said.

“They were good people. It was a good family," Reese said.

In dealing with this tragedy, everyone 16 News Now spoke with Monday says they are thinking of this family and the lives lost.

“Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety would just like to pass on condolences to the family," Phelps said.

“Just pray for peace. Pray for strength. My heart goes out to this family, the entire family," Ward said.

“My condolences to the family. If they need anything, they know where I’m at," Reese said.

Based on the preliminary result of the fire investigation, the cause is still unknown, but a final report is expected from the state Fire Marshall.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

