Michigan reports 3,106 more coronavirus cases, 43* deaths

Michigan health officials reported 3,106 more coronavirus cases and 43* more deaths on Tuesday.(Michigan.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 3,106 more coronavirus cases and 43* more deaths on Tuesday.

There have been 7,400 deaths and 187,995 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Monday: 17 more coronavirus deaths, 6,709* more cases reported. (*Note on cases (11/02/20): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, October 31st.  Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~3354 per day.)

Friday: 11 more coronavirus deaths, 3,168 more cases reported.

Thursday: 41** more coronavirus deaths, 3,675* more cases reported. (*Note on daily counts (10/29/20): Statewide network connectivity issues delayed today’s data pull past the 10AM cutoff. This resulted in some cases that would have normally been counted in tomorrow’s totals being included today. **The deaths announced today includes 22 deaths identified during a Vital Records review. See cumulative data page for more information.)

Wednesday: 18 more coronavirus deaths, 3,271 more cases reported.

Berrien County has had 85 (+2) deaths and 3,232 (+32) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 24 (+0) deaths and 1,178 (+21) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 25 (+1) deaths and 1,478 (+64) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

