Medical Moment: Boosting the benefits of breastfeeding

We've heard for years about the benefits of breastfeeding.

Now, new research shows exercise before your baby is born can make a surprising difference.

Breastfeeding helps mom recover more quickly from delivery and return to pre-pregnancy weight.

And for newborns, there’s evidence breastfeeding can protect against a variety of infections and illnesses.

Now a new study shows exercise during pregnancy can give breast milk an extra boost.

The Ohio State University researchers say because many women are not able to successfully breastfeed, scientists are studying whether they can isolate the 3Si compound and add it to infant formula.

