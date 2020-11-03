Advertisement

Kanye West votes for himself for president

The rapper only made the ballot in 12 states
Kanye West announced his presidential candidacy in July, but only made it on the ballot in a dozen states.
By Ed Payne
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – Kanye West voted for the first time in a presidential election on Tuesday – and he voted for himself.

“God is so good,” West tweeted. “Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust...me.”

The rapper and White House wannabe chronicled his election experience on Twitter.

West announced his candidacy in July, but only made it on the ballot in a dozen states: Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah and Vermont.

As a result, Yeezy had to write in his own name in his home precinct.

West wrapped up his voting pictorial with a picture of himself, wearing a black mask, a blue hoodie and an “I Voted” sticker.

