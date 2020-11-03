Advertisement

Indiana COVID-19 hospitalizations near 1,900, new state high

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 8.4%.
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 8.4%.(IN.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - State health officials say Indiana’s hospitals were treating the largest number of COVID-19 patients on Monday since the state began releasing public reports on coronavirus hospitalizations last spring, early in the pandemic.

The state health department said Tuesday in its daily statistics update that Indiana had 1,867 coronavirus hospitalizations as of Monday.

That surpasses the previous peak of 1,799 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported on April 13.

Indiana’s coronavirus hospitalizations as of Monday mark a 95% jump in Indiana’s COVID-19 patients during the past month.

The state agency also added 50 more coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday, raising Indiana’s toll to 4,439, including confirmed and presumed coronavirus infections.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 2,951 more coronavirus cases and 50 more deaths on Tuesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 8.4%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 4,199 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Tuesday, and there have been at least 188,066 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Monday: 26 more coronavirus deaths and 3,080 more cases were reported.

Saturday: 46 more coronavirus deaths and 3,505 more cases were reported.

Friday: 26 more coronavirus deaths and 3,205 more cases were reported.

Thursday: 33 more coronavirus deaths and 3,649 more cases were reported.

Wednesday: 33 more coronavirus deaths and 2,587 more cases were reported.

Tuesday: 51 more coronavirus deaths and 2,062 more cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 10,469 (+139) cases and 192 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 10,131 (+243) cases and 156 (+4) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 2,596 (+63) cases and 68 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 2,301 (+76) cases and 30 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 1,602 (+28) cases and 31 (+1) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 874 (+27) cases and 16 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 509 (+8) cases and 11 (+1) deaths.

Fulton County has had 429 (+9) cases and 12 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 194 (+9) cases and 6 (+2) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Russian infections soar; UK, Germany widen testing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Across Europe, countries have been re-introducing restrictions to get ahead of a virus that has rampaged across the globe, causing more than 1.2 million deaths — over 270,000 of them in Europe.

National

Upward trend in US coronavirus cases shows no sign of easing

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
The United States is averaging more than 80,000 new cases per day. Fourteen states had record-setting hospitalizations last week.

National

After 13-year-old son's death from COVID-19, heartbroken Mo. mother urges caution

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
The teenager died two days after he was hospitalized with complications from COVID-19. His mother says he had no underlying medical conditions.

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 6,709* more coronavirus cases, 17 deaths

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Michigan health officials reported 6,709* more coronavirus cases and 17 more deaths on Monday.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Eighth-grader dies of coronavirus in Mo.

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
The National Center for Health Statistics report for Oct. 28 cited just 80 deaths nationwide among children ages 14 or younger.

National Politics

Final push for presidency on election eve

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are making their final pitch to Americans ahead of election day tomorrow, as millions of Americans have already cast their ballots early.

Coronavirus

Due to virus, Michigan restaurants now taking names and phone numbers

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Meals at Michigan restaurants came with a new side dish Monday: What’s your name and phone number?

Coronavirus

Hospitals competing for nurses as US coronavirus cases surge

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 12:57 PM EST
|
By TAMMY WEBBER
Adding to the strain, experienced nurses are “burned out with this whole (pandemic)” and some are quitting.

Coronavirus

Indiana’s COVID-19 hospitalizations, deaths keep growing

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 12:36 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 8.2%.

Coronavirus

Another restaurant chain, Friendly’s, hits wall in pandemic

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 11:54 AM EST
|
By Associated Press
Friendly’s Restaurants, an East Coast dining chain known for its sundaes, is filing for bankruptcy protection.