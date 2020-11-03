Indiana COVID-19 hospitalizations near 1,900, new state high

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - State health officials say Indiana’s hospitals were treating the largest number of COVID-19 patients on Monday since the state began releasing public reports on coronavirus hospitalizations last spring, early in the pandemic.

The state health department said Tuesday in its daily statistics update that Indiana had 1,867 coronavirus hospitalizations as of Monday.

That surpasses the previous peak of 1,799 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported on April 13.

Indiana’s coronavirus hospitalizations as of Monday mark a 95% jump in Indiana’s COVID-19 patients during the past month.

The state agency also added 50 more coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday, raising Indiana’s toll to 4,439, including confirmed and presumed coronavirus infections.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 2,951 more coronavirus cases and 50 more deaths on Tuesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 8.4%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 4,199 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Tuesday, and there have been at least 188,066 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Monday: 26 more coronavirus deaths and 3,080 more cases were reported.

Saturday: 46 more coronavirus deaths and 3,505 more cases were reported.

Friday: 26 more coronavirus deaths and 3,205 more cases were reported.

Thursday: 33 more coronavirus deaths and 3,649 more cases were reported.

Wednesday: 33 more coronavirus deaths and 2,587 more cases were reported.

Tuesday: 51 more coronavirus deaths and 2,062 more cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 10,469 (+139) cases and 192 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 10,131 (+243) cases and 156 (+4) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 2,596 (+63) cases and 68 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 2,301 (+76) cases and 30 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 1,602 (+28) cases and 31 (+1) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 874 (+27) cases and 16 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 509 (+8) cases and 11 (+1) deaths.

Fulton County has had 429 (+9) cases and 12 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 194 (+9) cases and 6 (+2) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.