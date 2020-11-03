Advertisement

Indiana National Guardsmen to help in long-term care facilities

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Ind. (WNDU) - More than a thousand Indiana National Guardsmen have been called to duty in the battle against the coronavirus.

Over 400 members received training last week.

This is the first wave of soldiers who will work in 133 long-term care facilities needing the most critical help.

The soldiers will not provide resident care but will relieve other duties so the staff can focus solely on care.

“We’re going to be conducting temperature checks for visitors, ensuring that we have proper protection here for everybody. And just whatever that care facility needs, we’re going to be helping with,” said Indiana National Guard soldier Raymond Bazan.

Residents at these facilities account for more than half of Indiana’s COVID-19 deaths.

Two more waves of guard members will be deployed to additional long-term care facilities over the next three weeks.

