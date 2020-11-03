Indiana gubernatorial candidates weigh in on pandemic, teacher wages

Ind. (WNDU) - We’re keeping an eye on the gubernatorial race down in Indianapolis. It’s a three man race between current republican Governor Eric Holcomb, democrat Dr. Woody Myers and liberatarian Donald Rainwater.

The biggest issue all year as been the coronavirus pandemic and what would be the best way to handle it.

As the incumbent, Holcomb has been in charge of Indiana’s pandemic response. He believes his response has been correct in balancing lives and livelihood.

“Believe you me, we are seeing cases rise,” Holcomb said. "We are seeing deaths rise and we know how it’s spread. Wearing a mask, physically distancing and out of large crowds, good hygiene, will help slow that spread. "

Democratic challenger Myers says there should be a mask mandate with repercussions for not complying such as fines.

“Our positivity rate is going up and our hospitals are filling up,” Myers said. “We do not have a mask mandate in Indiana. We have a mask suggestion. A mandate has consequences. There are mandates in other states that surround us. We need one here in Indiana.”

Libertarian Rainwater thinks there shouldn’t be a mask mandate at all.

“There is no one size fits all solution to anything and there is no if you do this, you’ll be protected,” Rainwater said. “Because this is a virus. You can only do what is easiest and best for you to protect yourself."

Another issue at the forefront: teacher wages.

Indiana has significantly trailed its surrounding states in teacher wages and because of that the state keeps losing educators.

According to a report from Business Insider, Indiana ranks 38th in the country in average teacher salary.

Because of that, some teachers teach in surrounding states or just get out of the industry all together.

The three candidates all agree that something needs to be changed.

“We’ve known for over 15 years that Indiana teach pay has been well below that of other states,” Myers said. “We haven’t done anything close of what’s required to get us back to where we were. Indiana can raise teacher salaries by prioritizing the education in the next budget."

“Get our education system de-centralized and get control back to the parents, the teachers in the classroom, the local school boards and school districts who are able then to take the money that is allocated for education instead of it being spent on big bureaucracy here at the statehouse,” Rainwater said.

“We also created the teacher pay compensation commission that looks at how are we going to sustainably increase teacher pay so that we get up to a competitive level meaning up to 60,000 for the average teacher and 40,000 for the average teacher who is just beginning,” Holcomb said.

The commission’s report on long term solutions for teacher wages won’t be released until after the election.

