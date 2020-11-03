Advertisement

Gorgeous November weather...

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MORE OF THE SAME... Can you believe it? Not only did we get an unbelievably nice election day today, but we’re going to get a bunch more nice days before things start to go back the other way. So, let’s enjoy all the sunshine and warm afternoons that are coming our way the rest of the week and through the weekend. It will still be warm on Monday, but we’ll have a chance for a shower. A better chance for showers Tuesday and Wednesday as much chillier air begins to return. We’ll be back to reality by the middle of next week...

Tonight: Beautiful this evening, otherwise clear and cool. Low: 45, Wind: S 6-12

Wednesday: tons of sunshine and warm again. High: 68, Wind: S 8-16

Wednesday night: Clear early, then partly cloudy. Low: 48

Thursday: Partly sunny early, then sunny and warm again. High: 68

