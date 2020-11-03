Full St. Joseph County election results likely to be delayed

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Record turnout for early voting is among the reasons official winners likely will not be declared on Election Tuesday.

“Full election results are NOT anticipated to be available on the evening of Election Day due to the historic and unprecedented number of absentee voters, both walk-in and mail-in, and state laws that forbid the opening and counting of absentee votes until Election Day. Therefore, full election results are not anticipated to be available for several days following the election,” wrote the St. Joseph County Election Board.

County Clerk Rita Glenn is impressed with the amount of people who’ve returned mail-in absentee ballots.

“We’ve sent out 27,000 ballots by mail, and we only have about 1,900 of them that still need to come back,” she said.

In a joint news conference with Mayor James Mueller, County Commissioner Andy Kostielney explained the thorough job of processing absentee votes: “For every mail-in ballot, there’s a Republican and Democrat inspector that opens each envelop and verifies the signature with that, with something on file.”

Glenn says she wants the job done right, estimating 57,000 residents will have voted early in 2020 (that’s double the number from 2016)

“We want to be more accurate than we want speed,” she said.

During the wait, elected officials on both sides of the political spectrum plead with the community to unify, regardless who wins.

“My ballot is likely to look very different from Commissioner Kostielney’s tomorrow. We are one community. We are all Americans, and we need to figure out how to move forward together,” said Mueller.

Anyone in line by 6 p.m. at the various vote centers in St. Joseph County on Tuesday will be able to vote. Additionally, any person can vote at any vote center, regardless of where they live in the county.

Full release from the St. Joseph County Election Board:

Please carefully review the following procedures that are planned regarding the release of vote totals:

• On Election night, results will be released that comprise all votes made in person at the polls (Vote Centers) on Election Day, plus all walk-in absentee votes that are processed by 6:00 p.m. • Absentee vote processing will take place each day following the Election until approximately 5:00 p.m.

• At the end of each day, updated vote results will be released between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

• With each new release of vote results, the Election Board will provide an estimate of the percentage of votes that have been counted.

• The Election Board will make a definitive statement when all absentee ballots have been processed and tallied. The above plan for release of Election results presumes there are no unforeseen technical or other issues that may prohibit any part of the plan from taking place. If such issues do occur, the media and public will be informed. It is highly advised that local media stations refrain from calling winners and losers in ANY election until all Election results are tallied.

As a reminder, all results are unofficial until the November 13th Election Board meeting at which results will be certified. On November 13 th, the Election Board will meet to count military and overseas ballots postmarked by November 3rd and received by noon on November 13th , as well as make final determinations on provisional ballots and all other determinations required under Indiana law to certify official results. Until results are certified on November 13th, all results remain “Unofficial.” The Election Board of St. Joseph County requests and appreciates media assistance in informing the public in a consistent manner to ensure as little confusion as possible exists regarding election results.

