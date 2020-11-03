Advertisement

Every Notre Dame football player registered to vote ahead of 2020 presidential election

Notre Dame will not be allowed to practice on election day, per NCAA rules. Every college football team in the country has the day off
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a big week in South Bend for many reasons, not just for the Top 5 clash at Notre Dame Stadium between the No. 4 Fighting Irish and No. 1 Clemson.

Tuesday is also election day.

Brian Kelly was able to get every single one of his players registered to vote. Of the 114 registered players, 90 of them voted early via absentee mail-in voting.

Kelly says he’s encouraged all of his players to use the Notre Dame platform to speak their voice and vote.

“When we started this in terms of being socially active, part of it is to do something about being involved in making a change,” Kelly said. “They can make a change by voting. If they choose not to vote, then that’s their choice too. They have that right. Clearly, when you have 90 out of 114 guys voting, this was very important to them.”

Notre Dame will not be allowed to practice on election day, per NCAA rules. Every college football team in the country has the day off.

Instead of practicing, the Fighting Irish will be handing out vote stickers to other students on campus.

Notre Dame will resume preparation for Clemson on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame does not want to be ‘overly emotional’ against Clemson

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Kelly says Notre Dame’s goal this season is to win the ACC Championship, and then the National Championship

Notre Dame

Brian Kelly says the Fighting Irish are ready for the moment against Clemson

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
This is the biggest game the Fighting Irish have played inside Notre Dame Stadium in 15 years - since the famous Bush Push game against USC in 2005.

Notre Dame

ESPN’s College GameDay is coming to South Bend for the Notre Dame - Clemson game

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Due to the pandemic, no fans are allowed to attend the show. However, fans can attend the show virtually.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame captain Daelin Hayes named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Hayes recorded two sacks and two forced fumbles against the Yellow Jackets, both career-high single-game stats for the defensive end.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Ian Book continues to rise ahead of Clemson week

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Megan Smedley
Notre Dame improved to 6-0 on the year with the 31-13 win over Georgia Tech Saturday night. Once again, it was Ian Book leading the charge.

Notre Dame

Irish defense plays “for the brotherhood”

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 9:40 PM EST
|
By Megan Smedley
Notre Dame defense has been in top form for much of the year thanks to defensive coordinator Clark Lea and Saturday against Georgia Tech was no exception.

Notre Dame

Daelin Hayes stings the Yellow Jackets, gets game ball

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 11:54 PM EDT
|
By Megan Smedley
Halloween is a time for scary moves that could lead to nightmares. For some members of Georgia Tech, they might have nightmares about Daelin Hayes this Halloween.

Notre Dame

Williams scores 2 TDs, Notre Dame stifles Georgia Tech 31-13

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 11:15 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Kyren Williams ran for two touchdowns, Ian Book passed for another score and No. 4 Notre Dame stifled Georgia Tech 31-13.

Notre Dame

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah continues to be a dominating force

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:36 PM EDT
|
By Megan Smedley
Everyone knows that Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is a dominating force on the Irish defense.Head coach Brian Kelly says that it all got started last year, the last time the Irish were in Georgia.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame Football adjusts to traveling during a pandemic

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
|
By Megan Smedley
Head Coach Brian Kelly said today that the team got tested on Sunday and Tuesday this week and haven’t had any new positives from traveling to Pitt last weekend.