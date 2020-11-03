Advertisement

Coroner releases report in death of Grace College student

20-year-old Grace College student Bethany Nesbitt
20-year-old Grace College student Bethany Nesbitt
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WNDU) - COVID-19 played a role in contributing to the death of a Grace College student, but her death was not caused by COVID, according to the Kosciusko County coroner.

After an autopsy, 20-year-old Bethany Nesbitt’s cause of death was “ruled natural due to a pulmonary embolus that had not been previously detected.”

“Pulmonary embolism is a blockage in one of the pulmonary arteries in your lungs. In most cases, pulmonary embolism is caused by blood clots that travel to the lungs,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

“COVID-19 can make blood cells more likely to clump up and form clots,” the Mayo Clinic also reports.

Nesbitt, a third-year psychology major, was found dead Friday morning in her dorm room.

From Coroner Anthony W. Ciriello:

Re: Death investigation of Bethany Nesbitt, Grace College student on October 30, 2020

After a complete investigation and autopsy the cause of death has been ruled natural due to a pulmonary embolus that had not been previously detected.

While COVID did play a role in contributing to the death it was not caused by COVID.

