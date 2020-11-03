Advertisement

Congresswoman Jackie Walorski looking for her fifth term in Congress

Jackie Walorski voting on Tuesday morning
(WNDU)
By Zach Horner
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

We’re continuing to watch the 2nd District Congressional Race in Indiana with Incumbent Republican Congresswoman Jackie Walorski as she seeks her fifth term against Democratic challenger Pat Hackett.

We are continuing to watch this race throughout the night.

Congresswoman Walorski casting her ballot in Elkhart earlier today, but tonight she’ll be at the Republican Victory Party at the Holiday Inn on E. Douglas in Mishawaka.

It’s called a “Victory Party” but as of the posting of this story, we are still looking for the early numbers in the race. No victor is even close to being named as of 5:30pm.

So it’s really just a watch party where the Walorski camp will be keeping an eye on the numbers, looking for that fifth term in Congress.

The GOP is sticking to their story that Hackett isn’t right for the 2nd District in Indiana.

“Certainly these Congressional races become a little bit nationalized and so you can’t separate yourself from you first vote in Congress; which her’s would be for Nancy Pelosi,” Kyle Hupfer says. He is the Indiana GOP Chairman. “She’s one to support that radical left agenda which I don’t think matches the views of the vast majority of folks who live in Jackie’s district.”

Hupfer goes on to say he is confident in a Walorski victory this evening. Only time will tell who takes that Congressional seat; how much time is anybody’s guess.

That watch party starts at 7pm. Stay with 16 News Now for all your election updates. We’ll be tracking the numbers long into the night to see who comes out on top.

