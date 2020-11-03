Advertisement

Concord alum, Bears offensive tackle Jason Spriggs tests positive for COVID-19

Offensive guard Germain Ifedi was also moved to the reserve/COVID-19 list after being deemed as a close contact to Spriggs
(WNDU)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 5:16 PM EST
CHICAGO (WNDU) - The Chicago Bears have put two players on the reserve/COVID-19 list including Concord High School alum Jason Spriggs.

The former Indiana Hoosier tested positive for COVID-19 and played in the Bears game on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

Offensive guard Germain Ifedi was also moved to the reserve/COVID-19 list after being deemed as a close contact to Spriggs.

Spriggs was signed by the Bears in the offseason after spending four seasons with the Green Bay Packers from 2016-19.

