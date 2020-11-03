Advertisement

Bears WR Wims suspended 2 games for punching Saints player

He threw a right-handed punch to his helmet and then another before both teams joined the scrum
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHICAGO (AP) - The NFL suspended Chicago Bears receiver Javon Wims two games Monday for punching New Orleans Saints safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Wims was ejected in the third quarter Sunday, after Allen Robinson caught a 5-yard pass from Nick Foles. On the other side of the field, Wims approached Gardner-Johnson from behind and appeared to reach for his mouth or neck. He threw a right-handed punch to his helmet and then another before both teams joined the scrum, and he wound up at the bottom of a pile. The penalty against Wims pushed the Bears back to a second-and-20. And Foles got intercepted by Marshon Lattimore on the next play. The Saints went on to win 26-23 in overtime.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

