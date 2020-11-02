Winter Restaurant Weeks get underway in downtown South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Winter Restaurant Weeks is underway in downtown South Bend.

Fifteen restaurants are offering specials and value-priced menus throughout the whole month of November.

The special menus are available for carry out too, and some restaurants are offering delivery.

“Giving them a month long allows you to try new places and the different specials going on,” said Courtney Quinlan, DTSB director of Communications & Public Relations. “And really, we really just want to give back to the local businesses here since it has been a struggle for some of them.”

You can view the special menus at participating restaurants by clicking here.

