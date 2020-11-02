Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts receives grant

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - The Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts in Warsaw has been awarded a $40,000 grant by the Zimmer Biomet Foundation to help with the theatre’s resilience and recovery plan from COVID-19.

It will help cover the cost of staff and major operational expenses vital to reopening and producing shows and programs.

Wagon wheel officials say they are very grateful for the generous support.

