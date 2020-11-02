Advertisement

Trump Train caravan drives from Elkhart to Goshen

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Hundreds of vehicles showed up to demonstrate their support for President Donald Trump on Sunday afternoon. At least 400 cars and trucks displayed flags for a ‘Trump Train’ that began in Elkhart at the Save-A-Lot parking lot located on State Road 19.

The caravan weaved through eastern Elkhart County, including Bristol and Middlebury, where several residents braved the windy conditions to wave to the line of supporters.

The ‘train’ lasted at least 2.5 hours, ending at Peddler’s Village in Goshen.

