Trump Train caravan drives from Elkhart to Goshen

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Hundreds of vehicles showed up to demonstrate their support for President Donald Trump on Sunday afternoon. At least 400 cars and trucks displayed flags for a ‘Trump Train’ that began in Elkhart at the Save-A-Lot parking lot located on State Road 19.

The caravan weaved through eastern Elkhart County, including Bristol and Middlebury, where several residents braved the windy conditions to wave to the line of supporters.

The ‘train’ lasted at least 2.5 hours, ending at Peddler’s Village in Goshen.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.