Trial starts for man charged in murder of Goshen College professor

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - In Goshen, 12 jurors and three alternates have been seated for the murder trial of 25-year-old Winston Corbett.

Corbett is charged with the 2011 murder of Goshen College professor James Miller.

Miller and his wife were attacked during a home invasion style burglary.

Corbett was a 16-year-old high school student at the time of the crime.

Today potential jurors were asked if they could convict someone without knowing why the crime was committed.

The trial is expected to last into next week.

Spectators will not be allowed inside the courtroom so jurors can remain socially distanced.

Spectators can watch livestream video of the proceedings at public.courts.in.gov.

