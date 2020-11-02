St. Joseph County sees record numbers in early voting

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Early voting is officially over, and St. Joseph County saw record numbers – and long lines – this year.

People waited in the wind and cold late this morning at the County-City Building, where early voting ended at noon.

And this line wasn’t as long the one this past weekend.

In 2016, nearly 27,000 people voted early when you combine in-person and by mail.

That’s more than doubled for this election, with the St. Joseph County Clerk’s Office estimating that 57,000 people voted early.

One resident told us he didn’t mind the line today.

“I was expecting lines like this but I’m guessing tomorrow will be a lot, lot longer,” said Todd Crocker of South Bend.

You have until noon tomorrow to drop off your absentee ballot to the St. Joseph County Clerk’s Office.

