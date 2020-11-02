Advertisement

St. Joseph County sees record numbers in early voting

By Maria Catanzarite
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Early voting is officially over, and St. Joseph County saw record numbers – and long lines – this year.

People waited in the wind and cold late this morning at the County-City Building, where early voting ended at noon.

And this line wasn’t as long the one this past weekend.

In 2016, nearly 27,000 people voted early when you combine in-person and by mail.

That’s more than doubled for this election, with the St. Joseph County Clerk’s Office estimating that 57,000 people voted early.

One resident told us he didn’t mind the line today.

“I was expecting lines like this but I’m guessing tomorrow will be a lot, lot longer,” said Todd Crocker of South Bend.

You have until noon tomorrow to drop off your absentee ballot to the St. Joseph County Clerk’s Office.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Indiana

Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts receives grant

Updated: moments ago
|
By 16 News Now
It will help cover the cost of staff and major operational expenses vital to reopening and producing shows and programs.

News

Fall ReLeaf pickup officially underway

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
City crews are making two passes, collecting leaves from neighborhoods.

News

South Bend missing teen Huda Roushdy reunited with family

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
Parents of 15-year-old Huda Roushdy, speak out for very first time after daughter found safely following her more than three week disappearance.

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: Sleep deprivation during COVID

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Researchers say more than one-third of American workers were not getting enough sleep in 2018, and now, during the pandemic, those numbers are projected to increase.

News

Local hospitals approach capacity as COVID-19 cases surge

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
“Every hospital in the community is feeling stretched and everyone is running above or at capacity,” said Dale Patterson, Vice President of Medical Affairs, Memorial Hospital.

Latest News

News

Ruling comes in St. Joseph County Jail inmate death

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Jason Peters was found unresponsive in his jail cell back on Sept. 2.

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 6,709* more coronavirus cases, 17 deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Michigan health officials reported 6,709* more coronavirus cases and 17 more deaths on Monday.

Coronavirus

Due to virus, Michigan restaurants now taking names and phone numbers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Meals at Michigan restaurants came with a new side dish Monday: What’s your name and phone number?

Coronavirus

Indiana’s COVID-19 hospitalizations, deaths keep growing

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 8.2%.

Michigan

Police identify 3 killed in Benton Harbor duplex fire

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A mother and her two children died in a Benton Harbor duplex fire Sunday, and police just identified the victims.