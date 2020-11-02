South Bend missing teen Huda Roushdy reunited with family

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For 24 days, the parents of 15-year-old Huda Roushy were searching for answers.

“If Huda is watching, please Huda, you always promised...call me,” Huda’s mother Tara Roushdy told 16 News Now on October 15th.

They were also searching for a way to bring their daughter home after she ran away from her South Bend home 11 days earlier.

“We love you. We miss you,” Gasser Roushdy told reporters 22 days after Huda went missing.

Huda, a teen who struggles with mental illness and bipolar disorder, showed no signs of life for more than three weeks. That is until five days ago on October 28th when her parents finally received the call they were hoping for.

“First, I couldn’t believe the voice was hers. I just wanted to make sure it was really her. It was just emotions coming and happiness. I didn’t want to be too happy until I seen her physically. I didn’t know if there is any catch and I didn’t want to get my hopes so high before I seen her,” Gasser Roushdy explained, after receiving a call from Huda saying she was safe and ready to come home.

Tara Roushdy says she believes stories regarding her daughter’s disappearance ultimately urged her daughter to come out of hiding.

“Huda did say she got online and was able to see the stories and called after that. I think the media helped us help her -- I’m guessing from my adult point of view -- that it helped her to say ‘Wow, my family is really missing me. There is a lot of attention on me. They are really missing me,'” Tara Roushdy says.

For both Gasser and Tara Roushdy, Huda’s future is still uncertain but there is no question that life with Huda is a whole lot better than life without her.

“You know how they say there is one person in the family that brings everyone together? They usually think about one person who is really doing positive things, you know? Huda has always been the person that brought us together,” Tara Roushdy says.

Moving forward, Tara Rousdhy says her focus is to get her daughter in a position to be successful again, both mentally and physically.

“We are going to talk together as a family, us and Huda’s aunt and uncle and, like I said, the doctors and her whole therapy team because she has a whole therapy team. I think that we all are just going to talk together and see what looks best for Huda’s future,” Tara Roushdy says.

The Roushdy family says police are still investigating as it is still unclear where Huda was, or who she was with, in the three weeks she went missing. However, they say they are happy she is safe and at home with her family once again.

