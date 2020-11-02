Ruling comes in St. Joseph County Jail inmate death

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An update now on the death of an inmate at the St. Joseph County Jail in early September.

Police say an autopsy and toxicology results have determined that 37-year-old Jason Peters died of “heroin, fentanyl, and meth toxicity.”

Peters was found unresponsive in his jail cell back on Sept. 2.

His death has been ruled as accidental.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.