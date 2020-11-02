Advertisement

Rivers’ 3 TDs in 2nd quarter help Colts beat Lions 41-21

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 9:42 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - Indianapolis Colts a double-digit lead and they beat the Detroit Lions 41-21 on Sunday.

Rivers picked apart Detroit’s defense while completing 23 of 33 attempts, mostly short passes to the outside or over the middle.

The 38-year-old quarterback also showed he still has some arm strength to go along with his savvy touch.

The Colts were healthy and looked rested and ready to roll after being idle last week and improved to 3-0 after a bye under coach Frank Reich.

11/1/2020 6:07:27 PM (GMT -5:00)

