Advertisement

Retailers hope you shop early and often for holidays

There’s lots of inventory and plenty of discounts
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – From small shops to big stores, retailers are getting ready for the holiday shopping season in what’s been a challenging pandemic year.

“They’ve been preparing for this holiday season since the time, I believe, they realized this was not going to be a normal year,” said Bill Thorne of the National Retail federation.

The world’s largest retail trade organization is urging Americans to shop safe, early and often.

“These retailers, especially these small local retailers on main streets across America, are really needing your help right now,” Thorne said. “So, getting out there, buying now, getting that checklist done, you don’t have to worry about that later on.”

The National Retail Federation (NRF) is expecting consumers to spend slightly less on gifts than last year, but shell out a little more for decorations, for a total just under $1,000.

“The inventory is there,” Thorne said. “They are offering the discounts and the prices that people want to pay and our research has shown that people will shop early.”

Recent retail sales have made the NRF hopeful that this will be a strong holiday shopping season.

“People want the shopping experience,” Thorne said. “They have been forced basically to stay home. They want to get out and enjoy and partake in something they’ve known all of their lives.”

The retail organization believes online sales to be higher this year.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Indiana

Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts receives grant

Updated: moments ago
|
By 16 News Now
It will help cover the cost of staff and major operational expenses vital to reopening and producing shows and programs.

News

Fall ReLeaf pickup officially underway

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
City crews are making two passes, collecting leaves from neighborhoods.

News

South Bend missing teen Huda Roushdy reunited with family

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
Parents of 15-year-old Huda Roushdy, speak out for very first time after daughter found safely following her more than three week disappearance.

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: Sleep deprivation during COVID

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Researchers say more than one-third of American workers were not getting enough sleep in 2018, and now, during the pandemic, those numbers are projected to increase.

National Politics

Judge rejects GOP effort to throw out 127,000 Houston votes

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Texas is one of just five states that did not allow for widespread mail-in voting this year during the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 18,000 people statewide.

Latest News

National

1 killed, several injured in Vienna attack, police say

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities in Vienna say at least one person has been killed and several more have been injured in the Austrian capital late Monday in what security officials described as a “terror attack.”

News

Local hospitals approach capacity as COVID-19 cases surge

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
“Every hospital in the community is feeling stretched and everyone is running above or at capacity,” said Dale Patterson, Vice President of Medical Affairs, Memorial Hospital.

News

Ruling comes in St. Joseph County Jail inmate death

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Jason Peters was found unresponsive in his jail cell back on Sept. 2.

National

Retailers hope you holiday shop early

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The holiday shopping season is one of the most important times of the year for retailers and with the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's shopping season will look a little different.

National Politics

Trump talks legal action, Biden on offense as campaign ends

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, ZEKE MILLER, WILL WEISSERT and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
The candidates are seeking to lead a nation at a crossroads, gripped by a historic pandemic that is raging anew in nearly every corner of the country and a reckoning over race.