Notre Dame does not want to be ‘overly emotional’ against Clemson

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Brian Kelly knows Notre Dame’s tilt against Clemson, the No. 1 team in the country, is important.

It’s the first time in 15 years Notre Dame has played against the top ranked team in the AP Poll.

However, Kelly says the game is not the “end-all be-all” for the rest of the season.

Kelly says Notre Dame’s goal this season is to win the ACC Championship, and then the National Championship.

The Fighting Irish, of course, will have to beat Clemson in order to accomplish both of those feats.

However, Kelly made it very clear on Monday that a win against Clemson does not guarantee either an ACC Championship or a National Championship for the Irish.

Kelly wants his team to know even if his team wins on Saturday, they can not be satisfied.

“You are going to get opportunities like this and you want to win these games, there’s no doubt," Kelly said. "We can’t be overly emotional about this football game and lose sight of the fact that we have five more games to play as well. There’s a lot of football still left out. We can’t empty the tank and say, ‘Hey, we beat Clemson. We’ve arrived.’ No, we haven’t. We’ve got to take this game as an important game. It’s the No. 1 team in the country. You better play really well against a really good Clemson football team and then to get ready and play a really good [Boston College] football team on the road, that is really good too.”

Notre Dame is just 8-16-1 overall against No. 1 teams.

The last Fighting Irish win against the Number 1 team was in 1993 against Florida State in the Game of the Century.

Kickoff for the game will be at 7:30 PM on NBC.

