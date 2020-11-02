Notre Dame captain Daelin Hayes named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week
Hayes recorded two sacks and two forced fumbles against the Yellow Jackets, both career-high single-game stats for the defensive end
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame captain Daelin Hayes has been named the ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week after the 31-13 Fighting Irish win over Georgia Tech on Saturday.
Hayes recorded two sacks and two forced fumbles against the Yellow Jackets, both career-high single-game stats for the defensive end.
Hayes also added five tackles and one quarterback hit against Georgia Tech. He is the sixth Domer to receive a weekly ACC honor this season.
