Notre Dame captain Daelin Hayes named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame captain Daelin Hayes has been named the ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week after the 31-13 Fighting Irish win over Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Hayes recorded two sacks and two forced fumbles against the Yellow Jackets, both career-high single-game stats for the defensive end.

Hayes also added five tackles and one quarterback hit against Georgia Tech. He is the sixth Domer to receive a weekly ACC honor this season.

