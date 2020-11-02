Michigan reports 6,709* more coronavirus cases, 17 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 6,709* more coronavirus cases and 17 more deaths on Monday.

*Note on cases (11/02/20): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, October 31st. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~3354 per day.

There have been 7,357 deaths and 184,889 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Friday: 11 more coronavirus deaths, 3,168 more cases reported.

Thursday: 41** more coronavirus deaths, 3,675* more cases reported. (*Note on daily counts (10/29/20): Statewide network connectivity issues delayed today’s data pull past the 10AM cutoff. This resulted in some cases that would have normally been counted in tomorrow’s totals being included today. **The deaths announced today includes 22 deaths identified during a Vital Records review. See cumulative data page for more information.)

Wednesday: 18 more coronavirus deaths, 3,271 more cases reported.

Tuesday: 28* more coronavirus deaths, 2,367 more cases reported. (*The deaths announced include 8 identified during a Vital Records review.)

Berrien County has had 83 deaths and 3,206 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 24 deaths and 1,157 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 24 deaths and 1,414 confirmed and probable cases.

